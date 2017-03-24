EDUCATION

CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner gets 7 years in prison

EMBED </>More News Videos

Gary Solomon has been called the mastermind behind the contract-rigging scheme involving Chicago Public Schools. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gary Solomon, who prosecutors called the "mastermind" behind the contract-rigging scheme involving Chicago Public Schools, was sentenced Friday to 84 months and 1 year supervised release.

Solomon pleaded guilty last October to wire fraud.

Prosecutors said as the co-owner of SUPES Academy, Solomon and his business partner, Thomas Vranas, arranged to pay former CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett as much as $2.3 million in kickbacks and perks in exchange for help securing more than $23 million in no-bid contracts for SUPES.

The prosecution asked for a 9-year sentence and restitution. They wanted to send a strong message for this kind of behavior.

In court, the judge disputed the prosecutors' characterization of Solomon as the mastermind behind the scheme. Instead, he said Solomon was a savvy businessperson who saw an opportunity.

Solomon wanted a maximum of 18 months.

Byrd-Bennett and Vranas will be sentenced next month.
Related Topics:
educationcpscorruptionkickback schemebriberysentencingLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Feds: Ex-CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett cooperating with government
Barbara Byrd-Bennett pleads guilty in kickback scheme
Grand jury subpoenas reveal depth of CPS investigation
Byrd-Bennett faced controversy in Cleveland school system
Emanuel owns up to hiring Byrd-Bennett, denies enabling alleged bribery plot
Better Government Association: Barbara Byrd-Bennett corruption charges
Ex-CPS CEO to plead guilty to corruption charges, attorney says
Barbara Byrd-Bennett resigns from CPS
Barbara Byrd-Bennett taking leave of absence from CPS
EDUCATION
Robert Crown Center closing, instructors will visit schools instead
Literature for All of Us brings a love of reading to Chicago students
CPS CEO: Governor is to blame for budget problems
More than 100 students surprised with new shoes, new bikes
More Education
Top Stories
Man and his twin sons sentenced for sex trafficking minors
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
GOP source: Ryan telling Trump they don't have votes on health care
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Chicagoans out enjoying sun as record temps hit 80
Show More
Nail salon charges overweight customers more for pedicures
Prince George to attend Thomas's Battersea school in London
Suspect calls news station during high-speed chase
Naperville police investigating carjacking
Double-amputee Marine veteran to become police officer
More News
Top Video
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Chicagoans out enjoying sun as record temps hit 80
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video