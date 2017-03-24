Gary Solomon, the so-called mastermind behind the contract-rigging scheme involving Chicago Public Schools, was sentenced Friday to 84 months and 1 year supervised release.Solomon pleaded guilty last October to wire fraud.Prosecutors said as the co-owner of SUPES Academy, Solomon and his business partner, Thomas Vranas, arranged to pay former CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett as much as $2.3 million in kickbacks and perks in exchange for help securing more than $23 million in no-bid contracts for SUPES.Prosecutors asked for a 9-year sentence and restitution. Solomon wanted a maximum of 18 months.He was sentenced Friday at the Dirksen Federal Building. Byrd-Bennett and Vranas will be sentenced next month.