CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner to be sentenced for wire fraud

Gary Solomon has been called the mastermind behind the contract-rigging scheme involving Chicago Public Schools. (WLS)

Gary Solomon has been called the mastermind behind the contract-rigging scheme involving Chicago Public Schools.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Friday at the Dirksen Federal Building.

Solomon pleaded guilty last October to wire fraud.

Prosecutors said as the co-owner of SUPES Academy, Solomon and his business partner, Thomas Vranas, arranged to pay former CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett as much as $2.3 million in kickbacks and perks in exchange for help securing more than $23 million in no-bid contracts for SUPES.

Prosecutors are asking for a 9-year sentence and restitution. Solomon wants a maximum of 18 months.

He will be the first to be sentenced Friday. Byrd-Bennett and Vranas will be sentenced next month.
