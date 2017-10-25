EDUCATION

CPS critics call for CEO Forrest Claypool's firing ahead of budget vote

Critics of CPS CEO Forrest Claypool called for his resignation ahead of the CPS board's budget vote on Oct. 25, 2017. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Public Schools board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a revised budget that includes more money than expected from the state.

However, a group of parents and community members gathered early Wednesday outside the Chicago Board of Education offices saying the new funds were going to the wrong places.

They also demanded that CPS CEO Forrest Claypool be fired.

A new law gave CPS an additional $450 million, but required the district increase funding for the state's charter schools by $37 million.

Many questioned why the budget still has about $400 million in cuts to low income and special education students.

The demonstrators were joined by Ald. Sue Garza (10th Ward) who is concerned about the condition of school buildings in her ward.

At about 11 a.m., the meeting was holding its public comment portion of the agenda and had not yet voted on the budget.

Board members did not immediately respond to request for comment about demands for Claypool's firing.
