CPS critics call for CEO Forrest Claypool's firing over budget

The Chicago Public Schools board voted Wednesday on a revised budget that includes more money than expected from the state.However, a group of parents and community members gathered early Wednesday outside the Chicago Board of Education offices saying the new funds were going to the wrong places.They also demanded that CPS CEO Forrest Claypool be fired.A new law gave CPS an additional $450 million, but required the district increase funding for the state's charter schools by $37 million.Many questioned why the budget still has about $400 million in cuts to low income and special education students.The demonstrators were joined by Ald. Sue Garza (10th Ward) who is concerned about the condition of school buildings in her ward.Board members did not immediately respond to request for comment about demands for Claypool's firing.In a statement, CPS said late Wednesday:"Now that CPS has won a historic funding victory in Springfield, CEO Claypool is focused on continuing to help schools and principals lift our students to even further heights."