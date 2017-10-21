EDUCATION

CPS enrollment declines by about 10,000

Enrollment in Chicago Public Schools is down by nearly 10,000 students from a year ago.

The school district announced Friday that 371,382 students attend public schools, including privately run charter schools. Last year's head count was 381,349, down about 11,000 from the previous school year. The district planned on an enrollment decline of about 8,000 students for this year.

In 2002, the district's enrollment was 438,589.

District officials blame much of the steady decline in the number of students on falling birthrates and slower immigration patterns. They also point to the exodus of residents from the city's South and West sides.

Despite the decline in enrollment, the school district will raise property taxes by more than 8 percent. The revenue will go to the teacher pension fund and infrastructure projects.
