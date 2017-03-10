  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: St. Charles Police on Friday shooting... NOW
CPS principal receives Elementary School Principal of the Year award

Michelle Willis, principal of Frank L. Gillespie Elementary School, was surprised with cake and decorations Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago Public School principal was named Elementary School Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association on Friday.

Michelle Willis, principal of Frank L. Gillespie Elementary School, was surprised with cake and decorations Friday afternoon.

The award recognizes elementary school principals who have demonstrated a positive impact on their students. Willis was chosen from a pool of nominees provided by 21 regions in the IPA, a spokesperson said.

Willis will later be recognized at the IPA's annual Education Leaders Fall Conference in October.
