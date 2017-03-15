EDUCATION

CPS students write open letter thanking Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper presents a $1 million check to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation on March 6, 2017.

CHICAGO --
Three Chicago high school students wrote an open letter to Chance the Rapper, thanking him for donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

The students from Lake View High School wrote that of all the celebrities from Chicago, Chance it he one who really gives back.

"All of the things that you do for our city never go unnoticed. All of the free concerts you host and all the time you spend here in the city really show you care. We notice it. We look up to you because the fame usually takes humility away from artists, but it hasn't' changed you. ... You're more than just an artist to us, you are a way of life," the students wrote in part.

The open letter was published on Billboard.com.

Chance replied on Twitter, writing, "I appreciate you guys, and you'll be happy to know the work has only just started. Huge things to come over the next 2weeks."


The Chicago native and CPS graduate, real name Chancellor Bennett, announced his donation on March 6, three days after a Friday meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to discuss CPS funding. Chance called that meeting "vague" and "unsuccessful" before announcing his $1 million donation and calling on others to do the same.

He also announced that for every $100,000 donated by individuals and corporations, he would give $10,000 to individual CPS schools. He announced nine of those schools on March 9.
Related Topics:
educationchicago public schoolschance the rapperdonationsLakeview
Load Comments
Related
Bakery raises money for CPS with Chance the Rapper cookies
Chance the Rapper names CPS schools that will get $10K
Chance the Rapper donates $1M to CPS
EDUCATION
Oswego school district considers teacher layoffs
School apologizes over slave auction poster assignment
Bakery raises money for CPS with Chance the Rapper cookies
CPS principal received award
More Education
Top Stories
Deadline looms for auctions after Cook Co. property tax grace period shortened
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with former teacher
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
David Ross to perform 'Go Cubs Go' on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Man accidentally shot, killed at his birthday party
Passenger's battery-powered headphones explode mid-flight
Victim fakes his own death to catch ex-wife plotting murder-for-hire
Show More
Kim Foxx shares changes to help build community trust
Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
Former college volleyball coach charged with sexual battery
Dad sentenced for forcing teen daughter into prostitution
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos