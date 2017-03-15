CPS students write open letter thanking Chance the Rapper

CHICAGO --Three Chicago high school students wrote an open letter to Chance the Rapper, thanking him for donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.
The students from Lake View High School wrote that of all the celebrities from Chicago, Chance it he one who really gives back.
"All of the things that you do for our city never go unnoticed. All of the free concerts you host and all the time you spend here in the city really show you care. We notice it. We look up to you because the fame usually takes humility away from artists, but it hasn't' changed you. ... You're more than just an artist to us, you are a way of life," the students wrote in part.
The open letter was published on Billboard.com.
Chance replied on Twitter, writing, "I appreciate you guys, and you'll be happy to know the work has only just started. Huge things to come over the next 2weeks."
I appreciate you guys, and you'll be happy to know the work has only just started. Huge things to come over the next 2weeks. https://t.co/tplZMMW9DS— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 15, 2017
The Chicago native and CPS graduate, real name Chancellor Bennett, announced his donation on March 6, three days after a Friday meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to discuss CPS funding. Chance called that meeting "vague" and "unsuccessful" before announcing his $1 million donation and calling on others to do the same.
He also announced that for every $100,000 donated by individuals and corporations, he would give $10,000 to individual CPS schools. He announced nine of those schools on March 9.