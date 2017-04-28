CPS will remain open until end of school year, sources say

Forrest Claypool very disappointed with ruling pic.twitter.com/U1V7Mj9lYn — Sarah Schulte (@SchulteABC7) April 28, 2017

Judge denies #CPS motion for an injunction, grants state's motion to dismiss case, but is allowing CPS to come back with a new argument — Sarah Schulte (@SchulteABC7) April 28, 2017

On Friday, a Cook County judge denied the Chicago Public Schools' motion for an injunction. The judge ruled with the state's motion to dismiss the case, but is allowing CPS to come back with a new argument.Sources said the schools will remain open until the end of the school year, as opposed to closing 20 days early on June 1.The cash-strapped district sued the state and Governor Bruce Rauner, over Illinois' funding system, and said it discriminated.CPS make up 20 percent of Illinois students, but the district only receives 15 percent of state funding. Claypool said the disparity discriminates against the district, where 90 percent of students are of color.Claypool suggested ending the school year three weeks early, which would save the district about $90 million."This is a critical time. It is a critical time for all of our children. It is the civil rights issue of our time, here in Illinois, to protect the rights of our children to a good education, the rights of our children to be free of racial discrimination that affects their future," Claypool said.The state wanted the lawsuit dismissed and for negotiations to carry on. The district asked a judge to force the state to release more money.Chris Lentino, of the Illinois Policy Institute, said the debate could end easily if city tax-increment financing (TIF) funds were freed up and used to save schools."The opportunity before the city is not binary. It's not 'get funding from the state or close early.' The reality is the city has the money available to fix this problem and to get the kids to the end of the school year, which again, is the primary thing," Lentino said.CPS did make a failed attempt to get money from the TIF fund.The Chicago Teachers Union issued a statement in response to Friday's ruling.