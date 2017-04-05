CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1

Chicago Teachers Union delegates are scheduled to meet Wednesday to talk about a possible one-day walkout, a day after union president Karen Lewis tweeted: "No, we're not striking" on May 1.There was conflicting information Wednesday morning about what might happen on May 1, also known as May Day.Wednesday morning, labor and social justice groups gathered at the Sierra Club to plan a large-scale protest for May Day.CTU said it would take part in those rallies instead of striking on May 1.Another union official told the Chicago Tribune that the issue is still up for debate.The union plans to release a statement after their Wednesday meeting.Last month, the CTU asked teachers to discuss a one-day walk out to drawn attention to the Chicago Public Schools budget problems. Some teachers have expressed criticism of a proposal to end school early to save money and unpaid furlough days.May 1 is also International Workers Day is celebrated around the world following the Haymarket affair in 1886 in Chicago. That protest started as a peaceful rally in support of workers striking for an eight-hour work day and ended in a deadly riot.Organizers said this year will be a national day of action to protest the Trump administration's policies, adding that they are happy to have the teachers union join them."Their members are active, their leadership stands with this group and they do have a good ability to organize and mobilize, as well, but their leadership is important in our community as well," an organizer said Wednesday.