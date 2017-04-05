EDUCATION

CTU meets to discuss possible one-day walkout on May 1

EMBED </>More News Videos

CTU said it could take part in May 1 rallies instead of striking on May 1. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Teachers Union delegates are scheduled to meet Wednesday to talk about a possible one-day walkout, a day after union president Karen Lewis tweeted: "No, we're not striking" on May 1.

There was conflicting information Wednesday morning about what might happen on May 1, also known as May Day.

Wednesday morning, labor and social justice groups gathered at the Sierra Club to plan a large-scale protest for May Day.

CTU said it would take part in those rallies instead of striking on May 1.

Another union official told the Chicago Tribune that the issue is still up for debate.

The union plans to release a statement after their Wednesday meeting.

Last month, the CTU asked teachers to discuss a one-day walk out to drawn attention to the Chicago Public Schools budget problems. Some teachers have expressed criticism of a proposal to end school early to save money and unpaid furlough days.

May 1 is also International Workers Day is celebrated around the world following the Haymarket affair in 1886 in Chicago. That protest started as a peaceful rally in support of workers striking for an eight-hour work day and ended in a deadly riot.

Organizers said this year will be a national day of action to protest the Trump administration's policies, adding that they are happy to have the teachers union join them.

"Their members are active, their leadership stands with this group and they do have a good ability to organize and mobilize, as well, but their leadership is important in our community as well," an organizer said Wednesday.
Related Topics:
educationchicago public schoolschicago teachers unionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
NJ teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
Chicago Bulls donate $1 million to CPS
Girl, 5, suspended for playing with 'stick gun'
HS student suspended over haircut
More Education
Top Stories
Man charged in South Shore quadruple murder
Bannon bumped from National Security Council
Rain turns to snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Syria chemical attack death toll reaches 72; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Mel B, of Spice Girls, alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Mom speaks out after son attacked on video by group of teens on birthday at mall
Show More
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
Sox game postponed Wednesday due to rain
Giant 'mosquitoes' invading southern California
Man's proposed bill would deny undocumented kids access to free education
More News
Top Video
Aspire for weight loss
Syria chemical attack death toll reaches 72; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Arsonist may have set fire to 8 cars in West Englewood
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video