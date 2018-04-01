CHICAGO PROUD

Deadline extended for 2018 Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship aims to help Latino students reach their goals of obtaining a higher education. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarship aims to help Latino students reach their goals of obtaining a higher education.

The deadline to apply for the 2018 scholarship has been extended to April 30. Twenty-two scholarships will be awarded to Latino college students who are attending a two or four year college; living in Chicago and have at least a 3.0 gpa.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) is the Chairman of the Chicago Latino Caucus and stopped by ABC7 talk about the $5,000 scholarship.

For more information visit: http://ccclatinocaucus.org/2018-latino-caucus-foundation-scholarship/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationscholarshipLatinochicago proudLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Back 2 School Illinois launches school supplies contest
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
5 juniors at Whitney Young get perfect score on ACT
40th annual South Side Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade is Sunday
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Back 2 School Illinois launches school supplies contest
Linda Brown, woman at center of Brown v. Board case, dies
Tinley Park students shave heads to support classmate
More Education
Top Stories
2 dead, 1 injured in Bellwood ambulance crash
Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Police: Masked man smashed window, robbed Lincoln Park salon
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Man, 23, fatally shot in Burnside
Protesting students stage sit-in, take over university building
Loyola Ramblers fall to Michigan Wolverines
Show More
Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Oak Brook carjacking
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Orbit Skate Center holds final skate
11-year-old driving alone at night killed in crash
Police: 1-year-old allegedly abducted by mother
More News
Top Video
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
Joliet mother gives birth to triplets after having twins
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
More Video