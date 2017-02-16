DePaul University to unveil new president Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --DePaul University will announce its new president Thursday morning.
The university will make the announcement at an event at 9 a.m. at the Student Center of the Lincoln Park campus. The university will be livestreaming the announcement at go.depaul.edu/presidentannouncement.
The new president was selected by the board of trustees and will be introduced by William Bennet. The chair of the board.
The new president will assume the leadership role on July 1, when the Rev. Dennis Holtschneider leaves.