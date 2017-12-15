EDUCATION

Dumpster full of books discovered behind CPS school

A dumpster filled with books was discovered behind a Chicago Public School Friday in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A dumpster filled with books was discovered behind a Chicago Public School Friday in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood.

Community members said the books, found outside Kipling Elementary School in the 9300-block of South Lowe Avenue, were in good condition.

CPS said the books were thrown away because they were outdated or in poor condition, and no longer fit for classroom use.

"CPS is focused on ensuring students have access to age-appropriate, relevant reading materials that will enrich their academic experience," said a CPS official in a statement.

CPS said the books were disposed of properly.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationchicago public schoolsbooksChicagoWashington Heights
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
This college acceptance is best thing you'll see today
Water tests show high levels of lead at elementary schools in Evanston, Skokie
Grandmother, granddaughter graduate together from CSU
MSI won't host CPS science fair after 2018
More Education
Top Stories
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
2 shot including 13-year-old boy in Auburn Gresham
Man, 21, killed in Target parking lot shooting
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass Earth on Saturday
Chance the Rapper's charity hosting night at Field Museum
Federal Aid: Chicago getting new U.S. prosecutors
Police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Humboldt Park
Show More
Trump on violent crime in US: 'What the hell is going on in Chicago?'
Extensive restrictions cause more South Loop parking woes
Republican tax bill finalized after senators announce support for bill
Activists sleep outside to raise awareness, money for homeless vets
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
More Photos