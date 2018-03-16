  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
EDUCATION

Dwight HS students designing Illinois' entry in White House Easter Egg Roll

Some young artists in Grundy County are getting a rare opportunity. (WLS)

Some young artists in Grundy County are getting a rare opportunity. They are designing Illinois' entry into the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Art students at Dwight High School sketched individual drawings of images tied to Illinois. They include state animals and foods along with images of Abraham Lincoln.

All the sketches will combined into a collage that will be displayed at the White House.

"I think it is a great honor because they are showcasing their best work possible and before I even have to say fix it, they do it. They are really presenting themselves in a fabulous and presentable light. I can't tell you how proud I am to say that I am their teacher," said Dwight HS art teacher Patricia Farrell-Levange.

The two foot-by-four foot 2D Easter egg will be shown off at the egg roll on April 2.
