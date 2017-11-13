WINTER

Free winter coats donated to 11 CPS schools this week

More than 250 students at Garvey Elementary School received new, free winter coats Monday. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wells Fargo teamed up with Operation Warm to make sure CPS students stay warm this winter by donating brand new winter coats to 11 Chicago elementary schools.

Volunteers visited Garvey Elementary School in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood on Monday, handing out more than 250 jackets.

"Many of our students, they walk to school daily," explained Assistant Principal Sabrina Anderson, adding, "I believe it's just one less thing for our parents to have to worry about."

CPS selected Garvey and the other 10 schools based on the percentage of their students who are part of the free and reduced lunch program.

Wells Fargo's Carter Wellford says this is his team's favorite week of the year, and their generosity reflects that; by week's end they will have donated 10,000 coats this year alone.
