Giving Young Girls Hope: Girls Inc. of Chicago

A chapter of the national program for girls - Girls Inc. - has arrived in Chicago.The program starts at an early age to get young girls ready for success and to help them overcome challenges. The Chicago program is now in Martha Ruggles Elementary School for girls in grades K-3. With these experiences, these girls will be ready to 'be strong, smart and bold.' Girls Inc. of Chicago CEO Arshele Stevens is here with more details about why the chapter decided on Chicago and how it hopes to expand here in the city.For more information about Girls, Inc. of Chicago, visit: