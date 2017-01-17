Gov. Bruce Rauner pledged Tuesday to overhaul the struggling Chicago State University, and recommended former CPS CEO Paul Vallas to be chairman of school's board of trustees.Republican Rauner said the university will get expert help, as well as more money.Last week, Rauner appointed four new CSU board members including Vallas, who ran for lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket that opposed Rauner in 2014. Chicago State's trustees will choose their own chairman, but Rauner recommended Vallas.On Tuesday, both sides appeared to be now working together to help the cash-strapped school on the Far South Side."Universities are economic development engines and there's absolutely no reason Chicago State cannot be one," Vallas said.The governor also appointed a council of outside advisers, comprised of private sector and education experts -- to help CSU keep its doors open and thrive."I really want to thank them for stepping up on a pro bono basis to help this institution," said Tony Anderson, an alum and member of the CSU Advisory Board.This past fall, only 86 freshmen enrolled at the university that serves predominantly black and many low income students.CSU is in dire financial straits due to the state budget crisis and years of alleged mismanagement and patronage hiring.CSU has laid off 300 employees and its most recent president, Thomas Calhoun, was paid $600,000 severance when he resigned after only nine months on the job.Calhoun could not be reached for comment.Rauner said he didn't understand what happened with Calhoun, stating: "And at this point I want to focus on the future and doing positive things going forward."When ABC7 pressed about Calhound, trustee Rev. Marshall Hatch said: "Don't ruin the day for Chicago State to have a new beginning."A the mystery persisted, the governor vowed to send more money to CSU when the budget impasse ends. And Vallas said part of his mission is to avoid having the school absorbed by the University of Illinois-Chicago."We're going to keep Chicago State open and we're going to transform it," Vallas said.Rauner and Vallas said the CSU turnaround can happen "quickly."State Sen. Donne Trotter, a Chicago Democrat whose district includes Chicago State and who is a graduate, said he is supportive of the new advisory board and Vallas. Trotter has previously described the school as being "at war" and said Tuesday that it still faces challenges."One of the challenges is building up the confidence of the future and present attendees of the university to let them know the school remains viable," Trotter said. "But also the certainty that the dollars will be there."