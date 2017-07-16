EDUCATION

Illinois has budget but no school funding plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois has a budget. But school starts in a month and there's no method of funding education.

That's because the spending plan lawmakers enacted this month over Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes includes a requirement that school funding be distributed through a new method. But that method isn't law yet and Rauner has promised to veto it.

The funding method funnels more money into districts with less local property wealth and specific socio-economic needs.

But Rauner objects because he says it unfairly boosts Chicago school funding. A veto could leave little time for legislative remedies before school starts in August.

Jennifer Gill is superintendent of the Springfield School District. She supports the legislation and worries legislative wrangling will interfere with the coming school year.
