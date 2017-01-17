EDUCATION

Illinois is short 600 school substitutes a day, study finds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) --
A survey of Illinois public school districts finds administrators are scrambling to find substitute teachers for as many as 600 classrooms a day.

The review of 400 districts that the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools released Tuesday reveals that teachers call in absences more than 16,000 times per week. Administrators have trouble finding enough people to fill in for nearly 20 percent of them.

Faced with the shortage, school districts in Illinois are increasing their recruitment efforts and getting a boost from a new law that's set to take effect next year.

The law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner earlier this month reduces fees for interested applicants by $50 and removes the requirement of passing a test of basic skills, the State Journal-Register reported.

Jeff Vose, regional school superintendent for Sangamon and Menard counties, said a cost increase implemented five years ago to become a substitute and a criminal background check requirement, are some of the various reasons for the shortage.

About 20 people interested in substitute teaching attended a, "Coffee and Conversation," meeting held by the Ball-Chatham School District on Jan. 11.

Chatham Elementary School Principal Kim Sepich said finding substitutes has been a daily challenge this school year. She said she organized the event to educate potential substitutes about the qualifications of the job and relieve anxieties they might have.
"If we can get people inside the door, the rest will figure itself out," she said.

On average Chatham Elementary School needs three to six substitutes for various reasons such as teachers being ill, needing to stay home for a sick child and job training. Chatham Elementary School substitute teachers earn $90 daily.

In Illinois, substitute teachers are only required to have a four-degree, a substitute license and pass background check.
Related Topics:
educationteacherChicagoSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
PUSH Excel Scholarship Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Chicago Public Schools mandate 4 furlough days for staff
The Magic of Storytelling
Students learn fashion at school program
More Education
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured in I-290 crash
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Teen killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to lonely; mom boyfriend charged
Bought milk since 2003? 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
2 charged in Albany Park shooting involving off-duty police sergeant
Man breaks into house while teens home alone, police say
Show More
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Mexico town fears nightclub shooting means drug war has come
Wow Air offering flights from LAX to Europe for $69
Woman, ex-boyfriend staged home invasion, killed dog: police
Man accused of extorting 9-year-old for nudes while posing as Justin Bieber
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
More Photos