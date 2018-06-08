EDUCATION

Indiana teacher says he was forced to resign for not using transgender student's preferred name

EMBED </>More Videos

A central Indiana teacher says a school district forced him to resign over a policy that calls for teachers to address transgender students by their preferred name. (WLS)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. --
A central Indiana teacher says a school district forced him to resign following a disagreement over a policy that calls for teachers to address transgender students by their preferred name rather than their birth name.

Former Brownsburg High School orchestra teacher John Kluge said the Brownsburg Community Schools policy goes against his religious beliefs and violates his constitutional rights, the Indianapolis Star reported.

"I'm being compelled to encourage students in what I believe is something that's a dangerous lifestyle," the 28-year-old said. "I'm fine to teach students with other beliefs, but the fact that teachers are being compelled to speak a certain way is the scary thing."

Students must have written consent from a parent and doctor to request the name change, according to district documents.

LGBTQ community advocates say the practice is a sign of respect and isn't about religion or politics.

"This is not a request for advocacy," said Sam Brinton, head of advocacy and government affairs for The Trevor Project, a national nonprofit focused on suicide prevention in LGBTQ youth. "This is a request for respect."

Kluge said he reached a compromise with school administration that allowed him to refer to all students by their last name this past school year. He said administrators informed him a few months ago that he would no longer be allowed to do that.

Kluge resigned before the end of the school year, according to a district representative. Kluge said he submitted a tentative resignation letter because officials threatened to fire him and that he had requested to withdraw the letter.

"They're acting as if I have (resigned), even though I'm pleading, 'No,'" he said. "I'm not dead yet. I still want to work here."

Kluge plans to appeal to the school board to get his job back. He had worked in the district for four years.

District officials declined to comment on the policy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtransgenderteacheru.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Boy, 7, left on school bus for 2nd time in less than a week
Chicago teacher carries student with cerebral palsy on camping trip
Teacher under fire for giving student 'Class Clown,' 'Most Talkative' awards
Chicago teen awarded $1.3 million in scholarships
More Education
Top Stories
Anthony Bourdain dies of suicide: CNN
Motorcyclist killed in Edgebrook hit-and-run identified
Female passenger killed in Logan Square head-on crash
Gordon Ramsay and others remember Anthony Bourdain
5 injured in wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan at 63rd
Boy, 7, left on school bus for 2nd time in less than a week
Trump says he may pardon Muhammad Ali; attorney says thanks, but not needed
Washington Capitals win 1st Stanley Cup in franchise history
Show More
2 CPS teachers removed from classrooms for alleged inappropriate behavior
Accused cartel operative wants Chicago case tossed for torture
SNAKE! Man bitten by rattler's severed head
Woman charged with murder, arson following fatal Rogers Park fire
More News