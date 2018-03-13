  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
MUMMIES

Interactive Mummies return to The Field Museum Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

"Mummies" the exhibit brings visitors up close to ancient cultures in a unique way. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mummies the exhibit returns to The Field Museum Friday bringing visitors up close to ancient cultures.
Displays feature millennia old artifacts from Egypt and Peru including sarcophaguses, burial figurines and mummified bodies. All are very distinct based on where and when these people lived.

"The tomb shapes between Peru and Egypt are extremely different, the manner of burial in these bundle forms is very different... why they were preparing them for afterlife by mummifying them is also very distinctive," said Ryan Williams, one of the exhibit's curators who focused on the Peruvian portion.
He added that while the cultures are unique, they paint one larger picture, saying, "We do learn about our common humanity by looking at these two traditions and what humans have created on this earth."
Visitors can do more than just look at these mummies. Using two interactive touch tables, visitors can digitally peel away layers of CT scan to get a better sense of what's being kept under wraps.
"We can reconstruct huge amounts of information about their lives and learn about our own human history by doing so," explained Williams, as he maneuvered scans.

The 3-D images fully rotate revealing mummies' intimate details without disturbing their bundles.
"We can tell how old the individual is based on the number of teeth present and the size of those teeth," said Ryan.
His colleague, Regenstein Conservator J.P. Brown, pointed out spacing between vertebrae in another mummy as signs of aging. These scans also tell us how many people were inside a bundle and if anything was entombed with them, like figurines. Scientists also use the scans to 3D-print replica items like skulls, for example, which suggest what someone looked like; thye can be combined with replica tissue to make model heads.
"It means a lot to us as scientists here to bring that to the public of Chicago," remarked Ryan.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationmummieshistorysciencethe field museumChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MUMMIES
Mummies return to The Field Museum
More mummies
EDUCATION
Activist, poet Kevin Coval discusses Louder than a Bomb Poetry Festival
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
St. Charles school board votes to close Fox Ridge Elementary
Lawsuit claiming Harvard caps Asian-American admissions could go to trial this summer
More Education
Top Stories
Gov. Rauner vetoes bill to license gun dealers
Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin
Mother of missing teen believed to be with married man begs for her safe return
Illinois trio linked to bombing cases at mosque and women's clinic
Crime scene photos released in legal fight over 2016 police shooting
$15K reward offered in Winthrop Harbor cold case murder
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
Family reunited with stolen dog after stranger sends message
Show More
Teacher investigated for feeding puppy to turtle
Group proposes civilian commission to oversee Chicago police
How does Chicago dye the river green for St. Patrick's Day?
Police: Man shot by officer in Bridgeport following 2 attempts to stun him
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
More News
Top Video
$15K reward offered in Winthrop Harbor cold case murder
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
Crime scene photos released in legal fight over 2016 police shooting
Group proposes civilian commission to oversee Chicago police
More Video