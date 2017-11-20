EDUCATION

Jewel-Osco gives $1M to Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity

Chance the Rapper accepted a $1 million donation from Jewel-Osco on behalf of his SocialWorks charity at Michele Clark High School on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jewel-Osco gave $1 million Monday to Chance the Rapper's charity that works to benefit Chicago Public Schools.

The donation was made during a surprise assembly at Michele Clark High School on the city's West Side with more than 75 students and staff.

The money will go toward the New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund, which aims to bring arts education to CPS.

The fund is a partnership between Chance's charity SocialWorks, CPS and Ingenuity, an arts education advocacy organization.


During the event, Chance noted others are coming forward to help fund programs for CPS students.
