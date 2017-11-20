Jewel-Osco gives $1M to Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity

CHICAGO (WLS) --Jewel-Osco gave $1 million Monday to Chance the Rapper's charity that works to benefit Chicago Public Schools.
The donation was made during a surprise assembly at Michele Clark High School on the city's West Side with more than 75 students and staff.
The money will go toward the New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund, which aims to bring arts education to CPS.
The fund is a partnership between Chance's charity SocialWorks, CPS and Ingenuity, an arts education advocacy organization.
We just donated $1 Million Dollars to @SocialWorks_Chi with the help of @chancetherapper !! pic.twitter.com/w2UtDFfzXJ— Jewel-Osco (@jewelosco) November 20, 2017
During the event, Chance noted others are coming forward to help fund programs for CPS students.