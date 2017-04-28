Judge rejects CPS request in funding lawsuit, no end date announced for school

CHICAGO (WLS) --On Friday, a Cook County judge denied the Chicago Public Schools' motion for an injunction. The judge ruled with the state's motion to dismiss the case, but is allowing CPS to come back with a new argument.
CPS CEO Forrest Claypool has not yet announced if schools will be closing 20 days early on June 1 for the summer.
The cash-strapped district sued the state and Governor Bruce Rauner, over Illinois' funding system, and said it discriminated.
CPS make up 20 percent of Illinois students, but the district only receives 15 percent of state funding. Claypool said the disparity discriminates against the district, where 90 percent of students are of color.
Claypool suggested ending the school year three weeks early, which would save the district about $90 million.
"This is a critical time. It is a critical time for all of our children. It is the civil rights issue of our time, here in Illinois, to protect the rights of our children to a good education, the rights of our children to be free of racial discrimination that affects their future," Claypool said.
The state wanted the lawsuit dismissed and for negotiations to carry on. The district asked a judge to force the state to release more money.
Chris Lentino, of the Illinois Policy Institute, said the debate could end easily if city tax-increment financing (TIF) funds were freed up and used to save schools.
"The opportunity before the city is not binary. It's not 'get funding from the state or close early.' The reality is the city has the money available to fix this problem and to get the kids to the end of the school year, which again, is the primary thing," Lentino said.
CPS did make a failed attempt to get money from the TIF fund.
The Chicago Teachers Union issued a statement in response to Friday's ruling.
"Today's ruling was a lesson in predictable failure, as a district that disproportionately closes schools in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods and lays off minority educators with regularity cannot legitimately claim to make a case for defending those same groups of students and staff. Instead of a Hail Mary lawsuit built for PR purposes, the mayor and his handpicked Board of Education and CPS CEO should have immediately guaranteed school for the month of June through sensible use of tax increment financing and the corporate head tax. Yet they chose to use our students and their families as pawns in a prolonged fight with the governor.
There are fewer than 30 school days and counting until the mayor and CPS CEO Forrest Claypool's June 1 shutdown, and this failed legal challenge has cost taxpayers both time and money. Instead of waiting for action from a governor who has shown no desire to invest in the lives of nearly 400,000 Chicago public school students, and highlighting his racist policies instead of addressing their own, city leaders need to meet this challenge, stop playing games and use the resources available to them to fully fund our schools."