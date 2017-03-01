  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CMA Awards red carpet arrivals
EDUCATION

Lawmakers require cursive handwriting for Illinois students

In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, a third-grader practices his cursive handwriting at P.S.166 in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Children in Illinois who start their school careers at keyboards will be required to learn cursive writing.

The Senate voted 42-12 Wednesday to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation that students learn cursive writing despite far less long-hand writing these days.

Advocates say printing is not efficient and sloppy and writing will never go out of style. They say lacking an understanding of cursive writing will hinder the ability to read historical documents or family histories.

Critics complained school teachers have too many requirements from the state.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationeducationpublic schoolillinoisSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Rapping Joliet math teacher creates viral video to help students
Students take flight with Legacy Flight Academy
Entire Houston school district closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
2017 Illinois Report Card data released
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Brawl outside Bronzeville school involved students, parents
Obama dismissed from Cook County jury duty
Correctional officer called off 60 times using Family Leave, sheriff says
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Joliet police sued over lost pay, benefits by National Guard member
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Show More
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
City Council approves building of police, fire academy in West Garfield Park
Air Force, Lockheed Martin developing laser weapons for fighter jets
Trump supporters offer advice to president year after election
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos