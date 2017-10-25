WINDY CITY LIVE

Marc Summers talks about 'On Your Marc' documentary

Marc Summers visited WCL to talk about his new documentary, "On Your Marc." Video 1 (WLS)

Long-time "Double Dare" host Marc Summers has showed viewers how our favorite foods are made on the Food Network's "Unwrapped."

Now, Summers has a new documentary on his life, titled "On Your Marc." It chronicles his journey of writing and performing a one-man show based on his life. In the documentary, he talks about surviving cancer and his OCD.

Summers is in Chicago for a screening of the movie, followed by a Q & A session at The Hideout at 8 p.m. Thursday.

For more information and tickets, click here for The Hideout website.

Then we played the WCL game "Triple Dare" where our hosts compete in double dare-style games.
Marc Summers and the WCL co-hosts played a game.



To find out more about "On Your Marc," visit:
http://www.marcsummersmovie.com/
