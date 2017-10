Marc Summers talks about 'On Your Marc' documentary

EMBED >More News Videos Marc Summers and the WCL co-hosts played a game.

Long-time "Double Dare" host Marc Summers has showed viewers how our favorite foods are made on the Food Network's "Unwrapped."Now, Summers has a new documentary on his life, titled "On Your Marc." It chronicles his journey of writing and performing a one-man show based on his life. In the documentary, he talks about surviving cancer and his OCD.Summers is in Chicago for a screening of the movie, followed by a Q & A session at The Hideout at 8 p.m. Thursday.For more information and tickets, click here for The Hideout website Then we played the WCL game "Triple Dare" where our hosts compete in double dare-style games.To find out more about "On Your Marc," visit: