More than 100 students surprised with new shoes, new bikes

More than 100 elementary school students were each surprised with a new bike, a new pair of shoes and a lunch bag full of food.Kindergarteners, first graders and second graders at Manierre Elementary School in Chicago's Old Town Neighborhood were overjoyed when they were presented with their gifts Monday afternoon.Two 8th graders were also presented with $10,000 college scholarship checks.The surprise was part of the Making a Difference Campaign, put together by educators, coaches and parents. About 99 percent of Manierre's students are from low income households.