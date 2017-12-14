Officials with the Museum of Science and Industry say the museum will no longer host the Chicago Public Schools science fair after 2018.The Chicago Tribune reports that museum officials cited the staff and time it takes to host the fair. The museum has been home to the event since 1950, providing space for 300 or more students and their projects.The fair is organized by the nonprofit group Chicago Public Schools Student Science Fair Inc. Debra Sutkowski, past president of the group's board, said they need to find a new venue that they can afford. She said hopefully the venue would be donated or reduced in cost. Museum officials said they would support the fair in other ways and help find another venue for 2019.CPS officials did not comment on the change.