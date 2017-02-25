MUSIC

Music students hold Performathon

The Merit School of Music in Chicago offers a tuition-free conservatory giving young people from all backgrounds a high-quality music education.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Merit School of Music in Chicago offers a tuition-free conservatory giving young people from all backgrounds a high-quality music education. To keep the school tuition-free, more than 300 students will share the stage for the annual Performathon February 24-25, 2017. Over 100 free performances will be played over 12 hours. You can drop by and watch some of the talented young musicians at the Joy Faith Knapp Center in Chicago's West Loop for free.

Performathon offers live jazz and classical music, while also serving up pizza on Friday night, delicious Ethnic Food Fair on Saturday, Merit merchandise sales, and a raffle for three terrific prizes: a Martin D-18 Dreadnought acoustic guitar from Chicago Music Exchange (retail value $2,500), a new Prime Alloy track bike with accessories and two years' maintenance from Big City Bikes ($500) and a $75 gift certificate to Wishbone Restaurant.

President and Executive Director of the Merit School of Music, Charles Grode, and Vocal Jazz Student, Natalie Schlueter, visited the ABC 7's State Street Studios for a preview of Performathon.

Performathon
Date: Same day - Saturday, February 25 (also the previous evening, Friday, February 24)
Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 38 S. Peoria St. in Chicago's West Loop community
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
Deadline to register: Drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Just show up at Merit School of Music, 38 S. Peoria St. in Chicago's West Loop, to hear Chicago's top student musicians playing live classical, jazz, chamber and vocal music all day on two stages
