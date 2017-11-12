New exhibit showcases history, science and sociology of race

CHICAGO (WLS) --People are different. Throughout history, these differences have been a source of community, strength and personal identity. They have also been the basis for discrimination and oppression.
The Chicago History Museum offers an unprecedented look at the history, science and social experiences of race and racism in the United States with the exhibition, Race: Are We So Different? which opened Saturday, November 11, 2017.
Race: Are We So Different?
Opening weekend is Saturday November 11 - Sunday, November 12.
Sunday hours: Noon - 5 p.m.
The exhibit continues through Sunday, July 15, 2018
Chicago History Museum
1601 N Clark St. in Lincoln Park
Admission: $16 adults/$14 students & seniors (free for kids 12 and younger)