  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
EDUCATION

New exhibit showcases history, science and sociology of race

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago History Museum offers an unprecedented look at the history, science and social experiences of race and racism in the United States. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
People are different. Throughout history, these differences have been a source of community, strength and personal identity. They have also been the basis for discrimination and oppression.

The Chicago History Museum offers an unprecedented look at the history, science and social experiences of race and racism in the United States with the exhibition, Race: Are We So Different? which opened Saturday, November 11, 2017.
Race: Are We So Different?
Opening weekend is Saturday November 11 - Sunday, November 12.
Sunday hours: Noon - 5 p.m.
The exhibit continues through Sunday, July 15, 2018

Chicago History Museum
1601 N Clark St. in Lincoln Park
Admission: $16 adults/$14 students & seniors (free for kids 12 and younger)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationrace relationsmuseumsmuseum exhibit
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Consumer Reports: Tips to get college scholarships
Lawmakers require cursive handwriting for students
Rapping Joliet math teacher creates viral video to help students
Students take flight with Legacy Flight Academy
More Education
Top Stories
2 infants found safe after car stolen from gas station
5 in custody after Hammond Lyft carjacking ends in Markham home invasion
21 kids, 2 adults injured after platform inside San Diego parkour center collapses
7 wounded in Gary shooting
2 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Wis. man cited after Toys For Tots donation jar stolen in Winthrop Harbor
Woman, 32, charged with DUI after car struck by Pink Line train in Cicero
Show More
VIDEO: Fight erupts at McDonald's drive-thru over chicken nuggets
Female sheriff's officers sue Dart over masturbating jail inmates
Daily Herald: Fighting veteran suicide
Surprising health benefits to Thanksgiving favorites
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Preventing gun violence
2 infants found safe after car stolen from gas station
Daily Herald: Fighting veteran suicide
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video