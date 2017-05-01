COLLEGE

Ohio quadruplets all Yale-bound

Quadruplet brothers in Ohio have all been accepted at some of the nation's top universities, including each of them to both Yale and Harvard. (Greg Lynch/The Journal-News via AP)

HAMILTON, Ohio --
Quadruplets from a Cincinnati suburb are more in sync than their looks. They've chosen to attend Yale University together over other top schools in the country, including Harvard and Stanford.

The Liberty Township brothers say they had great visits to Yale and were offered hefty financial aid packages.

Nick, Nigel, Zachary and Aaron Wade revealed their choice via video chat on Monday morning's NBC "Today" Show, removing their jackets together to show Yale T-shirts.

After they got their acceptances from multiple schools, Aaron was leaning toward Stanford while his brothers favored Yale. But he said he was happy with Yale after visiting.

Their mother, Kim Wade, is a Lakota Schools junior high school principal. Their father, Darrin Wade, works at General Electric Co.
