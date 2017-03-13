Oswego school district considers teacher layoffs

The school board of the Community Unit School District 308 in Oswego expected to vote Monday night on whether to lay off teachers and administrators.The far west suburban school district is grappling with budget concerns, declining elementary enrollment and other factors.Nearly 30 elementary school teachers -- 13 secondary teachers and five administrators -- have already been given notice that they would be laid off.The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Oswego East High School. A presentation is scheduled, followed by a closed session and then reconvening at 8 p.m.