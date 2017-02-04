CHICAGO (WLS) --Disney wants to foster a lifelong love of reading with the Magic of Storytelling campaign.
Post a "shelfie" - that's a selfie with your favorite book now through March 31 with the hashtag - #MagicOfStorytelling and Disney will donate a book to a child in need through first book.
Disney and ABC are donating up to 1 million books to First Book as part of the fifth annual "Magic of Storytelling" campaign. First Book is a nonprofit organization that puts new books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
You can meet ABC7's Diane Pathieu during a reading at the Disney Store on State Street at 11:30 a.m.
Go to www.magicofstorytelling.com to learn more and find a Disney Reads Day event near you.