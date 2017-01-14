EDUCATION

PUSH Excel Scholarship Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The educational arm of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, PUSH Excel, is inviting everyone to their 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday, January 16, 2017. The event at the Hyatt Regency Chicago honors the work and legacy of Dr. King while also providing college scholarships for students from families struggling financially. Since 1990, the event has given out 2,249 scholarships with a value of $5.5 million.

At this year's breakfast, Cardinal Cupich and Dr. Andrade will be among five prominent Chicagoans honored. The other honorees are NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, musician Sir The Baptist, and Melody Spann Cooper, chairman of Midway Broadcasting Corporation. Rev. Janette C. Wilson, the Executive Director for PUSH Excel, sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about the importance of remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and helping the youth succeed.
PUSH Excel 27th Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast
Date: Monday, January 16, 2017
Hours: Doors Open 7:30 a.m.; Program Begins 8:00 a.m.
Address: Hyatt Regency Chicago, Grand Ballroom, 151 E. Wacker
Ticket Prices: $125 each; Table of Ten for $1,250
Deadline to register: Monday, January 16, 2017 (may pay on site)
Call PUSH 773-256-2731; or go to EventBrite link to purchase online:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/27th-annual-rev-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-scholarship-breakfast-tickets-30306416307?aff=eac2
#PEMLK27

http://www.raibowpush.org
