EDUCATION

Rapping Joliet math teacher creates viral video about algebra, geometry

EMBED </>More Videos

Math teacher Cassie Crim used her rap skills to create a video to teach about algebra and geometry. (WLS)

Cate Caugurian
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
A video of a rapping math teacher in Joliet has gone viral.

Cassie Crim is using her rapping skills to help her students learn math, creating a video of herself remixing a popular rap song.

"I really just try to connect what I do in my class room as a teacher with things they enjoy," said Crim, who teaches advanced algebra and geometry at Joliet West High School.



Crim took popular hip hop song Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" and rewrote the lyrics. With the help of a college friend, she produced a video about math and her goals to help students succeed.

"I was able to speak their language to break down some of those barriers because I know a lot of my students in math, they struggle and they hate it," Crim said.

She posted the video on social media just two days ago and had more than 44,000 views by Saturday afternoon.

"I literally had a student tell me the next day, 'You know what Ms.? I don't like math but you doing this video that just inspired me to work even harder,'" she said.

The words were music to her ears.



Her viral video is different than another video captured last year when she and her husband were targets of a racial attack at Chicago's Margarita Fest.

"I felt treated in such a way that I don't know that someone should not necessarily have to go through," Crim said of the incident.

Her new video aims to create positive change among her students.

"At the end of the day, I am in charge, I'm here to help you, just respect me, do your work, do your practices, do what you need to do so you can be successful," she said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationmathteacherviral videorapperhigh schoolJolietWill County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Students take flight with Legacy Flight Academy
Entire Houston school district closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
2017 Illinois Report Card data released
Palatine support workers back to work after strike
More Education
Top Stories
Boy, 15, killed in Dolton crash following police chase ID'd
Rand Paul assaulted in his Kentucky home, police say
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
Secret Martin Luther King document included in JFK file release
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday afternoon
Police: Man used ice cream truck to sexually assault kids
Illinois sending 150 national guardsmen to Puerto Rico
Show More
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
Woman charged with stealing nuns' renowned cheesecakes
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Police: Online rumors of threat to Chicago are not credible
More News
Top Video
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
Boy, 15, killed in Dolton crash following police chase ID'd
New nonprofit focuses on mental health
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video