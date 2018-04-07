Rauner signs law easing licensing for out-of-state teachers

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a law Friday making it easier to get teachers into Illinois classrooms despite having credentials from outside the state.It streamlines the process for instructors trained in other states to get credentialed in Illinois. Teachers must show evidence of completing a state-approved educator preparation program comparable to Illinois', and each teacher must produce a valid license from another state showing the teacher's certification to teach in the called-for area.Rauner said that "our state needs to have ready access to qualified teachers." He sayid the measure, sponsored by Shorewood Democratic Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and Democratic Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia of Aurora, will help state schools answer shortages and fill other needs.