A new report ranks the University of Chicago ninth for helping students with financial need. The report by Student Loan Hero looked at 1,244 colleges to determine which ones offer the most financial aid to students.
Students at the University of Chicago receive an average of just under $49,967 in financial assistance. Annual tuition and fees add up to just over $52,491 at the university.
Columbia University in New York topped the list. Yale, Williams College, Amherst College, Harvard, Vassar, Webb Institute, Duke and Colgate also made the top ten.
Read the full report of the top 50 colleges HERE.
Report: University of Chicago among top schools for financial aid packages
EDUCATION
More Education
Top Stories