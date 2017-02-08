EDUCATION

Republicans lodge ethics complaint over CPS letter

CHICAGO --
Chicago's Republican Party chairman has filed an ethics complaint with the public schools' inspector general, contending the district's CEO used public funds to engage in political activity.

Chris Cleveland, the parent of a public school student, said in his complaint schools CEO Forrest Claypool used taxpayer funds to "send a blatantly political letter home with students." In the letter released Monday, Claypool announced $69 million in mid-year discretionary spending cuts. He blamed Gov. Bruce Rauner for the district's budget woes.

Rauner's education secretary Beth Purvis in a Tuesday letter called the cuts "curiously timed." She placed the blame for the district financial mess squarely on CPS' "continued mismanagement."

CPS' code of ethics specifically prohibits political campaigning. However, it does allow political activities that are part of an employee's official duties.

Inspector general Nicholas Schuler would only confirm he received the complaint.
Related Topics:
educationcpseducationschool fundingBruce RaunerChicagoSpringfield
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
CPS to freeze $46 million in school spending
EDUCATION
Sow at Chicago Agricultural School delivers 10 piglets
Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary in historic vote
Operation Save A Life 2017
CPS to freeze $46 million in school spending
More Education
Top Stories
Family outraged by video of CPS student choked out in class
Man fatally stabbed near Union Station Metra tracks
Chris Kennedy running for Illinois governor
3 arrested in Elmwood Park, school lockdown lifted
Senate confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general
Indiana man gets 13 years for posing as Chicago psychiatrist
Plane Flies Too Close to Air Force One Near Palm Beach
Show More
Man charged with hate crime vandalism of Loop synagogue
Flights canceled ahead of snow storm in Northeast US
Man gets life for fatally shooting Gary police officer
Animal shelter asks for donations after pet food stolen
Oil pipeline opponents call for protests in 'last stand'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
More Photos