Ruling in CPS lawsuit comes April 28; outcome could shorten school year

A court hearing Wednesday morning could decide if parents of Chicago Public Schools students need to make plans for an early end to the school year.

After a Wednesday hearing, a Cook County judge will decide next week whether a Chicago Public Schools lawsuit alleging discriminatory funding by the state will move forward.If the judge decides the case will not move forward, CPS officials have said they will end this school year 20 days early on June 1.Ending the school year on June 1 would save the cash-strapped district about $90 million, said CPS CEO Forrest Claypool.The judge's decision will come April 28.CPS lawsuit is suing Illinois and Gov. Bruce Rauner, alleging discriminatory funding. CPS says the state is discriminating against the district because it gives other districts more money per student.The district wants a judge to force the state to release more money."The effect of that funding is discriminatory against our children, who are primarily children of color," said CPS attorney Douglas Henning.He said the judge has the power to end the discriminatory practice, but the state would determine how it would fix the disparity.Attorneys for Rauner seek to dismiss the case.Wednesday's hearing was a last-ditch effort to keep the school year going after a failed effort to get needed money from the city's Tax-Increment Financing (TIF) fund. CPS needs funds to pay for teachers' pension funds.Parents, teachers, religious leaders and CPS officials packed the Daley Center courtroom Wednesday morning.