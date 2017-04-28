EDUCATION

Ruling in CPS discrimination lawsuit could shorten school year by 3 weeks

CPS could end the school year 20 days early on June 1 if a judge rules against them in a lawsuit alleging discriminatory funding by the state. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A judge's ruling Friday could decide whether or not Chicago Public Schools students will be dismissed 20 days early this summer. CPS is threatening to end the school year on June 1.

The district is suing the state and Governor Bruce Rauner, over Illinois' funding system, saying it discriminates.

CPS make up 20 percent of Illinois students, but the district only receives 15 percent of state funding. CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said the disparity discriminates against the district, where 90 percent of students are of color.

Claypool suggested ending the school year three weeks early, which would save the district about $90 million.

"This is a critical time. It is a critical time for all of our children. It is the civil rights issue of our time, here in Illinois, to protect the rights of our children to a good education, the rights of our children to be free of racial discrimination that affects their future," Claypool said.

The state wants the lawsuit dismissed and for negotiations to carry on. The district is asking a judge to force the state to release more money.

If the case does not go forward, the CPS school year could potentially end early.
