  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
EDUCATION

St. Ben's to end high school enrollment

After failing to reach target enrollment numbers, St. Benedict Preparatory School has decided to stop enrolling high school students.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
After failing to reach target enrollment numbers, St. Benedict Preparatory School has decided to stop enrolling high school students, school officials announced Friday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools said St. Ben's high school program has steadily declined in enrollment over the years, with only 103 students currently at the high school.

The high school program will remain open in order to accommodate the remaining juniors and seniors, and will officially close when those students graduate. Freshman and sophomores will transition to another Catholic high school, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools.

Officials said they see this change as an opportunity to greater invest in preschool through 8th grade, where enrollment is strong.
Related Topics:
educationcatholic schoolChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Chicago Ridge and Lemont Catholic schools saved from closure
CPS Latino Advisory Committee members resign in protest of budget cuts
Young Scientists of Naperville show off science skills
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
More Education
Top Stories
Woman missing from Streator found safe
2 more charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
CPD: 81 arrests made in overnight raids
Single mom's tax return message goes viral
White House blocks news organizations from press briefing
Police: 66 marijuana plants found in Carpentersville home
Family members call for justice after fatal shooting of young couple
Show More
South side woman wins $5,000 a week for life
Illinois toll booths replacing coin buckets
Gary Mayor counts progress "one step at a time"
Best beaches in US, world announced by TripAdvisor
Metra CEO announces plans to retire at end of 2017
More News
Photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
More Photos