Students perform at Goodman Theatre as part of Disney Musicals in Schools

An incredible chance for Chicago elementary school kids to take the stage at the Goodman Theatre.
Five lucky schools got the chance to take part in the Disney Musicals in Schools Program.
A $100,000 grant from Disney gave students a once in a lifetime opportunity to take part in the inaugural Disney Music in Schools Program with the Goodman Theatre.
Kids performed Aladdin, 101 Dalmatians and Lion King for their parents and classmates, making all of us Chicago Proud.
No worries for these students from Providence Englewood Charter School as they performed the Lion King classic, "Hakuna Matata." They are one of five schools including Frank L. Gillespie Elementary in Chatham, Mozart School in Logan Square, William G. Hibbard School in Albany Park and Irma C. Ruiz School in Pilsen that took the stage Monday for the grand finale after completing a 17-week musical theater residency.
"We wanted to bring sustainable musical programs to their schools. Some of the schools you saw today didn't even have music, let alone theater, it was the visual arts teachers that were applying wanting to bring musical theater to their schools," said Adrian Abel Azevedo, Education and Engagement Assistant at the Goodman Theatre.
More than a dozen schools applied to take part in the first time program here in Chicago. Those selected worked with a team of teaching artists at no cost, received educational materials and performance rights to the Disney classics.
"These schools not only needed a program like this because they do not have musical theater in their schools, but they are prepared to collaborate with each other and really prepared to dive into something they don't have as much knowledge about and learn something and be ready to have this program become an institution in their school," said Goodman Theatre Curriculum Instruction Associate Anna Gelman.
Educators say students are walking away much more than a chance to just sing and dance.
"I think some of them have decided what they want to do for their future. It was a learning experience for all of us and something we are very appreciative of and so we look forward to being a part of this for years to come," said Gillespie Elementary School Teacher Veronica Austin.
Later this year five more schools will have the chance to come on board with applications opening in August.
For more information about the program go HERE.
Disney is the parent company of ABC 7.
