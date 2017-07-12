Style trends for your dorm room for less with IKEA

It's time to start thinking about "back to school" needs. If you are sending your child off to college - it's not only books and supplies - it's decking out their dorm room! But how to do you achieve all it - and not spend big bucks?
Our friends from IKEA have the answers, and IKEA specialist Amanda Preston is here to tell us all about it! Each child has their own individual style - and IKEA has a look for every taste. From rustic to techie to athletic, they have it all. Amanda brings two popular looks to our studio to highlight a few of the innovative and comfortable items IKEA has to offer.
To find everything you need for back to school, visit the IKEA website: http://www.ikea.com/us/en/
IKEA Trends in decorating for 2017 are:
LAID-BACK BOHO
URBAN MINIMALIST
RUSTIC AND ADVENTUROUS
