EDUCATION

Support workers at Palatine schools go on strike

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) --
Educational support staff in Palatine School District 15 went on strike Monday morning, and school officials said all schools will remain open during the strike.

The Educational Support Personnel Association represents 454 secretaries, clericals, classroom aides, nurses and sign language interpreters in the district. The the strike was declared after 12 hours of negotiations that started at 5 p.m. Sunday, the ESRA said.

The school district said all 20 schools will remain open during the strike and another negotiation session is scheduled for Wednesday.

The ESRA said its members have been working without a contract since July.
