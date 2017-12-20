EDUCATION

Take Chicago Public Library artwork challenge for chance to earn $500 scholarship

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
High school students across Chicago have a chance to earn a $500 scholarship over the winter break.

The Chicago Public Library has launched the Winter Learning Challenge, which encourages high school students to submit their works of art with the chance to win scholarships, gift cards, and the opportunity to see their work featured on the Chicago Public Library website.

Students must submit a digital portfolio containing four works and a 250-work statement.

To submit, visit the Teen Winter Challenge: Express Yourself page on chipublib.org.


The challenge runs through Jan. 8.
