CHICAGO (WLS) --Children across Chicago have a chance to earn a $500 scholarship over the winter break.
The Chicago Public Library has launched the Winter Learning Challenge, which encourages kids to find their inner-engineer through online STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities provided by the library at chipublib.org.
At the end, students who submit a digital portfolio with original pieces of artwork have a chance of winning the scholarship and other prizes.
The challenge runs through Jan. 8.