EDUCATION

Take Chicago Public Library engineering challenge for chance to earn $500 scholarship

(Chicago Public Library)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Children across Chicago have a chance to earn a $500 scholarship over the winter break.

The Chicago Public Library has launched the Winter Learning Challenge, which encourages kids to find their inner-engineer through online STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities provided by the library at chipublib.org.

At the end, students who submit a digital portfolio with original pieces of artwork have a chance of winning the scholarship and other prizes.

The challenge runs through Jan. 8.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationlibrarieseducationscholarshipChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Service dog 'Skittles' joins college graduate during ceremony
Deadline for CPS high school application is Friday
Dumpster full of books discovered behind CPS school
This college acceptance is best thing you'll see today
More Education
Top Stories
Amtrak train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
Oak Park police: Mom vanishes with missing girl, 6, during court-supervised visit
Police: Off-duty CPD officer shoots would-be carjacker; 2nd suspect at large
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Sarah Palin's son Track arrested on domestic violence charges in Alaska
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Show More
Police: South Side man sent 'lewd' texts to 15-year-old girl
2 women charged after 5 toddlers injured with hot glue at Logan Square daycare
CPD seeks help identifying woman found on CTA bus
Joke written inside pizza box costs employee her job
More News
Photos
Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, injures 5
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
More Photos