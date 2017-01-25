EDUCATION

Officials: Texas teacher's aide faked cancer for time off

EMBED </>More News Videos

Officials say a Dallas-area teacher's aide faked having cancer and his time off granted for surgery coincided with a West Virginia court date. (KTRK)

MESQUITE, TX --
Officials say a Dallas-area teacher's aide faked having cancer and that his time off granted for surgery coincided with a West Virginia court date.

The Dallas Morning News reports administrators Tuesday told students at Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite that Kevin MaBone does not have cancer and is no longer an employee. He was hired in August.

Records show MaBone pleaded guilty in October to misappropriating government funds from the Charleston Jobs Corps Center.

MaBone last week accepted $10,000 in donations and a car in school efforts to help him face cancer. An administrator became suspicious when MaBone later said the cancer was gone, but he needed a growth removed and the time off.

No publicly listed contact numbers could immediately be located for MaBone, whose scheduled sentencing Tuesday was delayed.
Related Topics:
educationteachercanceru.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Chicago school board to discuss CPS budget gap
Newsviews: Illinois teacher shortage
Northwestern Academy for high-achieving CPS students opening in Streeterville Sunday
CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing
More Education
Top Stories
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Man kills neighbor who helped wife in divorce, investigators say
Willow Springs investigation leads to firing, resignation of 5 officers
MIT grad, husband, 2 cats found dead, cause still a mystery
Boy, 14, dead after pulled from Kennedy High School pool
Teen confronts father, son she says kept her in basement
Show More
Chicago veteran creates app to help fellow vets
Woman: 'Lesbianism' listed as condition on medical chart
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Man allegedly attacks family with crowbar, sets house ablaze over bad cigarette
Sex trafficking victim says she was in Houston for Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Chicago school board to discuss CPS budget gap
Procedure can ease post-mastectomy pain
More Video