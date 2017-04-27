EDUCATION

Teen earns associate's degree before high school graduation

EMBED </>More News Videos

One local high schooler has a major head start on her college degree. (Lone Star College)

CONROE, Texas --
One local teen will earn her associate's degree weeks before she graduates from high school.

Kaitlyn McKinney is part of the first graduating class at iSchool High, a public charter school on the Lone Star College-Montgomery campus. She will graduate with 61 transferable credits that will count toward her psychology degree.

iSchool "blends high school and college into one educational experience, giving students a head start on both college and career," the school said in a news release. Students self-teach their high school curriculum at their own pace and spend remaining time taking college courses.

McKinney, who started taking college classes as a high school freshman, said she hopes to have her bachelor's degree by the time she turns 19 and her law degree by 2022.

Over four years, McKinney's parents only paid $125 for the program.

Two other students graduating with McKinney have also earned their associate's degrees.
Related Topics:
educationcollegehigh schoolbe inspiredlone star collegetexas newsgraduationTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
CTU: No strike May 1, will join May Day march
Actor Nick Offerman to give Illinois' commencement address
Girls forced to do bear crawls on hot asphalt as punishment
What is the Day of Silence?
More Education
Top Stories
1-year-old girl found dead in her Joliet Township home
United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Byrne Interchange ramps
Person questioned in Cook County judge's shooting death
Something's wrong with this Metra sign
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
CAN YOU SEE IT? Snake hidden in grass could be difficult to spot
Show More
Suspect in Delaware state trooper's murder fatally shot
Trump: Mexico, Canada opposed terminating NAFTA
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
Celtics beat Bulls 108-97, take 3-2 lead in series
Mom shares note from server that left her in tears
More News
Top Video
1-year-old girl found dead in Joliet Township
Road rage ended in truck driver's murder on I-88, prosecutors say
Man found unresponsive at Hyde Park hazmat situation
Grand Rapids police under fire for pointing guns at children
More Video