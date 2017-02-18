EDUCATION

Tentative settlement reached in 2008 Chicago Urban League education lawsuit

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
The Chicago Urban League and the Illinois State Board of Education have reached a tentative settlement of a yearslong lawsuit that claims discriminatory school funding.

In the settlement, the board agrees that if appropriations for schools are inadequate, it will either cap per-pupil cuts or use another methodology to distribute funds "based on the needs of each school district and its students." That's instead of "prorating" state aid dollars to schools when money is short, which has been practice during Illinois' nearly two-year budget stalemate.

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the settlement Wednesday.

The Urban League claimed in the lawsuit filed in 2008 that the state's funding model has a "demonstrable, disparate and adverse impact" on minority students. The organization later moved for a partial summary judgment on their claims that the board's habit of dividing funds equally, regardless a district's size or student population, discriminated against students based on race.

An Urban League spokeswoman refused to discuss the settlement until the state board votes on it. Board of Education spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said the agency also would not comment further until after the vote.

The settlement comes after Chicago Board of Education filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the governor and state education officials, claiming the way Illinois funds its schools violates the civil rights of the predominantly-minority student population in the nation's third-largest school district.

The Chicago lawsuit pertains only to Chicago students, while the Urban League case applies to the entire state.
Related Topics:
educationlawsuiturban leagueschool fundingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Weekend Watch: CPS sues state over funding
Our Lady of the Ridge raising money to keep school open
DePaul University announces new president
CPS sues state over funding, says it violates students' rights
More Education
Top Stories
Man, 23, fatally shot in Back of the Yards nightclub
Man charged in triple shooting that killed toddler
Weekend warm-up brings record-breaking temps
Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision, dies
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Zima, 1990s-era clear malt beverage, to return, reports say
'Trash Raccoon' hitches seven-mile ride
Show More
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at Brookfield Zoo
Cubs owner Tom Ricketts wants to build on World Series title
I-Team: Man charged in toddler's shooting was on parole
Milwaukee to 'Pokemon' monsters: Get a permit to enter parks
Impatient dog honks horn at owner
More News
Photos
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
More Photos