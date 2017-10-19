University of Chicago graduate students successfully voted for a union Thursday, according to representatives from the American Federation of Teachers.The students voted to name Graduate Students United as their collective bargaining representative, according to the National Labor Relations Board. GSU is affiliated with AFT.GSU will begin to negotiate a contract between the students and university administration immediately, AFT officials said.Graduate teachers and research assistants who work at private universities were formally recognized as employees by the National Labor Relations Board in 2016.