The University of Chicago launched the UChicago Empower Initiative Thursday which is intended to enhance accessibility of its undergraduate program by making test scores from the SAT or ACT optional.The school said it is the first major U.S. research university to stop requiring American students to submit test scores. This is major news especially for families with high schoolers who are thinking about applying to U of C or other colleges, if there is a ripple effect.Yaneth Bello from the University of Chicago spoke with ABC7's Judy Hsu about the changes and what lead to the new enrollment process, which is designed to create a level playing field for all students.The prestigious and highly selective school says some students may feel that the standardized test results don't fully reflect their potential. The university said Thursday that it anticipates many students still will submit scores because other schools require them.With financial support and other changes, the university says it wants to reach more low-income students and students who are the first in their family to go to college.The school has 6,300 undergraduates. Tuition last year was $53,000.